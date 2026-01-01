CanadaHelps and WeFund4U both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Canadahelps VS We Fund4U
CanadaHelps and WeFund4U take 3.75% of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
CanadaHelps and WeFund4U force you to juggle multiple platforms for auctions, events, and stores. Zeffy gives you everything under one roof with zero fees.
CanadaHelps and WeFund4U limit you to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support plus live chat whenever your campaign needs help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. CanadaHelps takes 3.75% plus $0.30 per transaction, which means less money for your mission.
Zeffy offers unlimited support through email, live chat, and phone during business hours, plus extensive help resources. Most platforms limit support hours and charge extra for help.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles - all with zero fees. Other platforms charge fees and often lack these features.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and fundraising activities. CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees, while WeFund4U charges 5% plus fees. That means more money stays with your cause.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and membership management - all at zero cost. CanadaHelps and WeFund4U lack these features and charge fees for basic donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
