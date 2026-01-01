CauseMatch and DonorDrive help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you everything you need for successful P2P fundraising — supporter pages, team management, and campaign tracking — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Cause Match VS Donordrive
CauseMatch and DonorDrive take 5% platform cuts plus card fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walkathon or team fundraiser actually raises money for your mission.
CauseMatch and DonorDrive only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform built for nonprofits.
CauseMatch and DonorDrive limit support by plan tier and charge extra for phone calls. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and free office hours for every organization.
Unlike CauseMatch and DonorDrive that charge 5% platform fees plus card processing fees, Zeffy is completely free. You keep 100% of donations raised through your peer-to-peer campaigns, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
CauseMatch and DonorDrive only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy offers peer-to-peer plus auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. You get everything you need without paying multiple platform fees or juggling different tools.
On a $10,000 peer-to-peer campaign, CauseMatch and DonorDrive would take $500+ in platform fees plus card processing costs. With Zeffy, you keep the full $10,000 raised. That's hundreds more dollars going directly to your mission instead of platform fees.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support at no extra cost. CauseMatch and DonorDrive limit support based on your plan tier, charging more for premium help. You get the guidance you need without paying extra fees.
Yes. Zeffy includes built-in donor management and CRM tools for all your fundraising activities, not just P2P campaigns. CauseMatch and DonorDrive only track donors within their limited P2P context, missing the full picture of your supporter relationships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
