Tiltify

P2P Campaign Platforms Features
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Individual Fundraising Pages Team Fundraising Leaderboards Social Sharing Tools Fundraiser Management Campaign Progress Thermometer

Pricing
5% platform cut plus card fees
5% platform cut + card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.9% + 30c (card), 0.8% (ACH) vs 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
Platform fees: 5% platform fee on all donations vs 5%
Monthly fees: $0/month - No monthly fee vs $0 - No monthly fee
Value for money: 1.0/5 vs 5.0/5

Features
1.0/5 - Steep learning curve. Setup takes hours; limited features for most nonprofits.
5/5 - Built for gaming fundraisers. Easy setup, but limited for traditional nonprofits.
Donations: Accepts donations through crowdfunding campaigns with built-in social sharing and team fundraising features vs Tiltify focuses on gaming fundraisers with donation pages, but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus platform fees. Ticketing: No event ticketing features - focuses solely on fundraising campaigns vs Tiltify doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with team challenges, leaderboards, and social media integration vs Tiltify specializes in gaming-focused peer-to-peer campaigns with livestream integration, but limited customization for traditional nonprofits.
Auctions: CauseMatch doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns only vs Tiltify doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles: No raffle or lottery functionality available on the platform vs Tiltify doesn't offer built-in raffle tools. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store: No online store capabilities - CauseMatch is designed specifically for campaign-based fundraising vs Tiltify doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need third-party tools to sell merchandise alongside your gaming campaigns.
Memberships: CauseMatch focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring membership features. vs Not available - Tiltify focuses on gaming fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs
Donor Management/CRM: Campaign-focused donor tracking with basic contact management. Limited CRM features compared to dedicated donor management systems. vs Limited donor data collection focused on gaming campaign participants, lacks comprehensive CRM functionality
Emails & Newsletter: Basic email capabilities for campaign updates and donor communication. Not a full-featured email marketing solution. vs Basic donor communication tools within campaigns, but no dedicated email marketing or newsletter features
Payment Processing: Processes donations through campaigns but charges platform fees. Less flexible for general payment needs beyond P2P fundraising. vs Processes donations through campaigns but charges platform fees. Less flexible for general payment needs beyond P2P fundraising.

Payment methods
Credit cards only for peer-to-peer campaigns vs Credit cards and digital wallets for gaming streams
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts credit card donations through their peer-to-peer fundraising platform vs Supported - Processes credit card donations through gaming and streaming platforms
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not clearly mentioned on their platform vs Supported - Offers digital wallet payments for quick donations during streams
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - CauseMatch focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, not direct payment processing vs Not supported - Tiltify focuses on gaming fundraising with credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - CauseMatch is a web-based peer-to-peer fundraising platform without mobile payment apps vs Not supported - Platform is designed for online gaming fundraising, not in-person events

Customer Support
1.0/5 vs 5/5
Unlimited Support: CauseMatch does not offer unlimited support - support is limited by plan vs Tiltify's support is limited to business hours and may have response time delays
Phone Support / Office Hours: CauseMatch offers scheduled calls and office hours for higher-tier plans vs Tiltify offers scheduled phone support during standard business hours for premium users
Webinars: CauseMatch provides training webinars and educational sessions vs Tiltify provides educational webinars and training sessions for fundraising best practices
Help Center: CauseMatch has a help center with resources and documentation vs Tiltify maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs for campaign setup
Email: CauseMatch offers email support for users vs Tiltify offers email support through their help center contact system
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help and calls for higher-tier users only vs Platform designed for gamers and streamers — support built for individual creators, not nonprofits