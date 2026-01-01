CharityAuctionsToday and ReadySetAuction help you run auctions, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising proceeds. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Auctions Today VS Ready Set Auction
💯
CharityAuctionsToday takes 5% plus card fees, and ReadySetAuction charges annual fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every bid goes directly to your mission.
💬
CharityAuctionsToday and ReadySetAuction limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help setting up your auction.
🔗
CharityAuctionsToday and ReadySetAuction only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you run auctions, raffles, donations, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while CharityAuctionsToday charges 5% plus card fees. Beyond auctions, you get donations, ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place.
Unlike ReadySetAuction's annual fees plus card costs, Zeffy charges nothing. You keep 100% of what you raise. Plus, Zeffy includes membership management, online stores, and newsletters that ReadySetAuction doesn't offer.
Yes. While auction platforms like CharityAuctionsToday and ReadySetAuction focus only on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Zeffy gives you 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while CharityAuctionsToday takes 5% plus card fees from every dollar you raise. You get auctions plus donations, memberships, and newsletters all in one place.
ReadySetAuction charges annual fees plus card costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy costs nothing and includes everything you need beyond auctions - donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores that ReadySetAuction doesn't offer.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript