CharityAuctionsToday and Silent Auction Pro help you run auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Auctions Today VS Silent Auction Pro
Zeffy charges zero fees on auction sales, so 100% of winning bids go directly to your cause instead of platform costs
Zeffy offers auctions plus raffles, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform for year-round fundraising
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, not just during standard business hours when your event might be running
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees, transaction costs, or annual charges. Unlike CharityAuctionsToday's 5% platform cut or Silent Auction Pro's annual fees plus 2% charges, every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Yes! While auction platforms only focus on bidding events, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including donations, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. Run all your fundraising activities from one platform without paying multiple fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone calls during business hours at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support to business hours only or charge for premium assistance, our team helps you succeed without hidden fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what you raise. CharityAuctionsToday takes 5% plus card fees, while Silent Auction Pro charges annual fees plus 2% and card fees. On a $10,000 auction, you'd lose $500+ to fees with competitors but keep every dollar with Zeffy.
Auction platforms lock you into one fundraising method. Zeffy gives you auctions, donations, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place. Run your gala, online giving, and membership drives without juggling multiple platforms or paying separate fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
