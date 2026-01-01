EasyTithe

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
Card fees + monthly fee per gift
N/A
Processing fees
3.95% + $0.95
Credit card fees on Basic (FREE) plan; other plans have different rates for cards and eChecks.
1.99% - 2.75% + $0.39-$0.42
Per-transaction fees for debit/credit cards; rates vary by plan, with separate pricing for ACH and a Standard plan with different card and ACH rates.
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; payers can optionally cover processing fees.
$0
No platform fees; pricing is bundled into monthly subscription and processing fees.
Monthly fees
$0/month
Starting price for Free plan; other plans cost more, with some custom pricing.
$0
Limited-time $0 offer; regular plans start at $49/month depending on church size, with first month free for new customers.
Value for money
4.9
4.0

Features
4.9/5
Easy to use but charges fees on every transaction that reduce your fundraising impact.
4.0/5
Simple donation tool built for churches, missing key nonprofit features like ticketing and peer-to-peer fundraising.
Donations
Basic donation collection with processing fees that reduce your impact
EasyTithe processes online donations with customizable giving forms, recurring donations, and donor management tools.
Ticketing
Event ticketing available but processing fees cut into ticket sales
EasyTithe doesn't provide event ticketing features. You'd need a separate ticketing platform for your events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools with additional costs
EasyTithe doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional tools for supporter-led fundraising.
Auctions
No auction features available
EasyTithe doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.
Raffles
Basic raffle management but fees reduce your fundraising totals
EasyTithe doesn't offer raffle or contest functionality. You'd need separate software to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
Simple product sales with transaction fees eating into your revenue
EasyTithe doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
Cheddar Up offers basic membership collection through forms, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member management tools that nonprofits need for ongoing engagement.
EasyTithe focuses on church giving and doesn't offer membership management features for nonprofits
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor data collection through forms, but limited relationship management features. No donor communication history or engagement tracking for building lasting relationships.
Basic donor tracking designed for churches, lacking robust nonprofit donor management features
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to export donor data and use separate tools to communicate with supporters after they donate.
No built-in email marketing tools - you'll need separate software to communicate with donors
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can significantly impact your nonprofit's budget over time.
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can significantly impact your nonprofit's budget over time.

Payment methods
Credit cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers
Credit cards and mobile wallets, no tap-to-pay
Credit Card Payments
Yes - accepts all major credit cards
Yes - Accepts all major credit and debit cards
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - mobile wallet payments supported
Yes - Mobile wallet payments supported
ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - bank transfers available
Yes - Bank transfers available for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
Yes - point of sale and mobile payment options
No - Does not offer tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
4.9/5
4.0/5
Unlimited Support Cheddar Up limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours
EasyTithe limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher-tier accounts
Phone Support / Office Hours Cheddar Up offers phone support during limited business hours for premium plans only
EasyTithe offers phone support during business hours for paid plan subscribers
Webinars Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users
EasyTithe offers training webinars and educational sessions for church administrators
Help Center
Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
EasyTithe maintains a knowledge base with setup guides and troubleshooting articles
Email
Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan
EasyTithe provides email support for technical questions and account assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to premium users only Built for churches, not nonprofits — support gated by subscription tier