Cheddar Up VS Fundraise Up

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
N/A - Card fees + monthly fee per gift
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 3.95% + $0.95 - Basic (FREE) Plan credit card fees; Pro and Team plans have different credit card and eCheck rates.
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 - Stripe and PayPal nonprofit rates vary by country, card type, and currency.
Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees; payers can optionally cover processing fees
Platform fees: 4% - per transaction for money-based donations; 5% per transaction for cryptocurrency donations. Custom rates available for organizations processing more than $300,000 USD/year.
Monthly fees: $0/month - Starting price for Free Plan; higher tiers available.
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees
Value for money: 4.9
Value for money: 4.8

Features
4.9/5 - Simple donation tool. Simple donation tool. Straightforward setup, but limited features beyond basic fundraising.
4.8/5 - Donation specialist with analytics. Donation specialist with analytics. Powerful for donors, but requires extra tools for events and memberships.
Donations: Basic donation collection with payment processing fees
Donations: Fundraise Up specializes in donation forms with A/B testing and donor analytics, but charges processing fees on every transaction.
Ticketing: Basic event registration with fees per ticket sold
Ticketing: Fundraise Up doesn't offer event ticketing. Fundraise Up doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Fundraise Up offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools with customizable campaign pages and social sharing features.
Auctions: No auction features available
Auctions: Fundraise Up doesn't offer auction functionality. Fundraise Up doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles: No dedicated raffle management features
Raffles: Fundraise Up doesn't support raffle functionality. Fundraise Up doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store: Simple product sales with transaction fees on every purchase
Online store: Fundraise Up doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. Fundraise Up doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: Cheddar Up doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Memberships: Fundraise Up doesn't offer membership management features. Fundraise Up doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic contact collection only. Limited donor tracking means you can't build meaningful relationships or segment supporters.
Donor Management/CRM: Offers donor analytics and segmentation tools, but limited CRM functionality. Offers donor analytics and segmentation tools, but limited CRM functionality. May require additional software for complete donor relationship management.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to communicate with donors and send newsletters.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. No built-in email marketing tools. Requires integration with third-party email platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.
Payment Processing: Charges 3% + 30¢ per transaction. Processing fees eat into your donations, reducing funds available for your mission.
Payment Processing: Charges 3% + 30¢ per transaction. Charges 3% + 30¢ per transaction. Processing fees eat into your donations, reducing funds available for your mission.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Online payments but no in-person options
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees
Credit Card Payments: Yes - Accepts all major credit cards with competitive processing rates
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster mobile checkout
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Yes - Offers Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallet options
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Cheddar Up only processes credit card and debit card payments
ACH / Bank Transfers: Yes - Supports bank transfers and ACH payments for larger donations
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Cheddar Up is web-based only and doesn't offer in-person payment solutions
Tap to Pay App: No - Does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person events

Customer Support
4.9/5
4.8/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support: Cheddar Up limits support access based on subscription tier and business hours only
Unlimited Support: Fundraise Up limits support access based on subscription tier and plan level
Phone Support / Office Phone Support / Office Hours: Cheddar Up offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users
Phone Support / Office Hours: Fundraise Up offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans only
Webinars Webinars: Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users
Webinars: Fundraise Up provides educational webinars and training sessions for nonprofit fundraising
Help Center Help Center: Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for users
Help Center: Fundraise Up maintains a knowledge base with articles and guides for platform usage
Email: Cheddar Up Email: Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
Email: Fundraise Up offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Phone help limited to premium plans with business-hour restrictions.
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan level. Phone support reserved for higher-tier subscribers during business hours only.