Cheddar Up and Fundraise Up both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up VS Fundraise Up
Cheddar Up and Fundraise Up charge 3% processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Cheddar Up lacks auctions and raffles, while Fundraise Up missing ticketing and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising.
Cheddar Up and Fundraise Up limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support to every organization.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While platforms like Cheddar Up and Fundraise Up charge 3% processing fees on every donation, Zeffy keeps your full donation amount. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited email and phone support to all users at no cost. Unlike competitors that limit support by plan level or business hours only, our team is here to help your nonprofit succeed without extra fees.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. Other platforms either lack these features or charge fees for each transaction type.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. Cheddar Up charges 3% plus monthly fees, while Fundraise Up takes 4% plus card fees from every donation. With Zeffy, your donors keep 100% of their gift.
Yes. Zeffy offers donations, auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one free platform. Competitors charge fees for each feature or require separate software.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
