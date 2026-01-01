Cheddar Up and Givelify help you collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Cheddar Up VS Givelify
Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can leave a voluntary contribution instead.
Cheddar Up lacks auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Givelify missing ticketing, stores, and membership tools. Zeffy includes everything you need for successful fundraising.
Cheddar Up and Givelify limit phone support to premium plans during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited email, chat, and phone support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat built specifically for nonprofits. Unlike Cheddar Up's limited business-hour support or Givelify's plan-based restrictions, we provide dedicated help whenever you need it.
Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores - all fee-free. Cheddar Up and Givelify focus mainly on basic donations and lack these essential fundraising tools.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no transaction fees, monthly costs, or setup charges. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ plus monthly fees, while Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation. Your donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers - all fee-free. Unlike Cheddar Up and Givelify which only support card payments with fees, Zeffy gives donors more ways to give while keeping 100% of their donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
