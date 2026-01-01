Cheddar Up and RaiseDonors both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up VS Raise Donors
Cheddar Up charges 3% + 30¢ per transaction and RaiseDonors takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Cheddar Up lacks auctions, raffles, and donor management. RaiseDonors missing ticketing, stores, and memberships. Zeffy includes everything you need.
Cheddar Up and RaiseDonors limit support to business hours and premium plans. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to every organization.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs. Cheddar Up charges 3% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, while RaiseDonors costs $99/month plus 4.4% per donation. These fees add up fast and take money away from your mission.
Yes, Zeffy supports ACH bank transfers at zero cost, giving donors a fee-free way to give directly from their bank account. Cheddar Up and RaiseDonors don't offer ACH payments, forcing donors to use credit cards with higher processing fees.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. While Cheddar Up charges 3% + 30¢ per transaction and RaiseDonors takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost. Unlike Cheddar Up and RaiseDonors that gate premium support behind paid plans, every Zeffy user gets the same level of help - because your mission matters regardless of your budget.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers - all at zero cost. Cheddar Up and RaiseDonors don't support ACH payments, limiting how donors can give and forcing higher processing fees on card transactions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
