Cheddar Up and RebelGive both help collect donations online, but they still charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up VS Rebel Give
💰
Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. RebelGive takes 2.9% + 30¢ plus premium costs. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Cheddar Up lacks auctions, raffles, and donor management. RebelGive missing ticketing, stores, and memberships. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one platform.
☎️
Cheddar Up limits phone support to premium users during business hours. RebelGive restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy offers unlimited email and phone support for everyone.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. Unlike Cheddar Up's 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction or RebelGive's monthly fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy accepts all payment types including ACH, credit cards, Apple Pay, and tap-to-pay without any fees. Cheddar Up and RebelGive charge processing fees and don't offer ACH payments, reducing your fundraising impact.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to all users at no cost. Cheddar Up limits support by plan tier, while RebelGive restricts phone support to premium plans only.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, while RebelGive costs $49/month plus 1.9% card fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and tap-to-pay without any fees. Cheddar Up and RebelGive don't offer ACH payments and charge processing fees on all transactions, reducing your fundraising impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
