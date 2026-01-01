RebelGive

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
Card fees + monthly fee per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
3.95% + $0.95
Basic (FREE) Plan credit card fees; other plans have different rates for cards and eChecks.
1.9%
for all cards (including AMEX); $0.25 flat per transaction for ACH/bank transfers. These convenience fees are automatically covered by donors, not the church.
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; payers can optionally cover processing fees.
$0
No platform fees or revenue share. RebelGive does not take a percentage cut from donations.
Monthly fees
$0/month
Free Plan has no monthly fee; higher-tier plans are paid, with custom pricing for Partner Plan.
$49/month
Tiered by church size, with higher monthly and annual pricing for larger churches.
Value for money
4.9
N/A

Features
4.9/5
Simple donation tool with straightforward setup, but limited features beyond basic fundraising.
N/A
Basic donation platform that requires external tools for most nonprofit needs beyond simple giving.
Donations
Basic donation collection with processing fees
RebelGive processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional fees for premium features and integrations.
Ticketing
Basic event registration with fees per ticket
RebelGive doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event admissions.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools
RebelGive offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but advanced features require higher-tier plans with additional monthly fees.
Auctions
No auction features available
RebelGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle management features
RebelGive doesn't have built-in raffle management. You'd need external tools to handle ticket sales and winner selection processes.
Online store
Simple product sales with transaction costs
RebelGive doesn't provide e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate software to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
Cheddar Up offers basic membership collection through forms, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member management tools that nonprofits need for ongoing engagement.
RebelGive offers basic membership signup forms but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic contact collection through forms, but limited donor tracking and relationship management features. No donation history or engagement tracking tools.
Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking, but missing advanced reporting tools and donor engagement analytics that help build lasting relationships.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to export donor data and use separate tools to stay connected with supporters.
Limited email capabilities with basic templates. No advanced segmentation or automated donor communication workflows for effective stewardship.
Payment Processing
Processes payments but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. No option for fee-free processing, which means less money goes directly to your cause.
Processes payments but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. No option for fee-free processing, which means less money goes directly to your cause.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only, no ACH or bank transfers
Credit cards and digital wallets only, no ACH or bank transfers
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts all major credit cards with processing fees passed to donors
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout
Supported - Offers digital wallet payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Cheddar Up only accepts credit cards and debit cards
Not supported - RebelGive focuses on credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
4.9/5
N/A Unlimited Support
Cheddar Up limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours
RebelGive offers limited support based on plan tiers and availability
Phone Support / Office Hours Cheddar Up offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users
RebelGive provides scheduled phone support during business hours for select plans
Webinars Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users
RebelGive provides training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Help Center Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for users
RebelGive maintains a help center with documentation and guides for their platform
Email
Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
RebelGive offers email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits — phone help limited to premium plans only Support access depends on plan tier — scheduled calls available for select pricing levels