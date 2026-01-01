SecureGive

Pricing

Processing fees: 3.95% + $0.95 - Credit card fees on Basic (FREE) plan; lower rates available on higher tiers

Processing fees: 1.75% + $0.30 - Debit card fees per transaction; higher fees for other payment methods

Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees; payers can optionally cover processing fees

Platform fees: N/A - None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees

Monthly fees: $0/month - Starting price for Free Plan; higher-tier plans available

Monthly fees: $149/mo - Basic plan with annual discount and higher tiers available

Value for money: 4.9

Value for money: 4.3

Features

4.9/5 - Simple payment collection, but needs extra tools for memberships and donor tracking.

4.3/5 - Donation-focused tool with limited features; requires separate software for events and fundraising.

Donations: Accepts donations with processing fees that reduce your funds

Donations: SecureGive handles online donations with basic customization options and donor management features for faith-based organizations.

Ticketing: Collects event payments but missing event-specific features

Ticketing: SecureGive doesn't provide event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software for your fundraising events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising options

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: SecureGive doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional tools for supporter-led fundraising.

Auctions: No auction features available

Auctions: SecureGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Raffles: Can collect raffle payments but lacks dedicated raffle management tools

Raffles: SecureGive doesn't offer raffle or contest functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection.

Online store: Basic payment collection for merchandise sales

Online store: SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships: Cheddar Up offers basic membership collection through forms, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member management tools that nonprofits need for ongoing engagement.

Memberships: SecureGive focuses on donation processing and doesn't offer dedicated membership management tools or recurring membership billing features.

Donor Management/CRM: Basic contact collection through forms, but missing essential donor tracking features like giving history, donor segments, and relationship management tools.

Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking and reporting features. Limited CRM functionality compared to dedicated nonprofit management platforms.

Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to export donor data and use a separate platform to stay connected with your supporters.

Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to integrate with separate email platforms to communicate with donors.

Payment Processing: Processes payments but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. These fees add up quickly for nonprofits already working with tight budgets and limited resources.

Payment Processing: Processes payments but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. These fees add up quickly for nonprofits already working with tight budgets and limited resources.

Payment methods

Credit cards and digital wallets only, no bank transfers

All payment types but requires extra hardware setup

Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts all major credit cards with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee

Credit Card Payments: Yes - accepts all major credit cards

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Yes - mobile wallet payments supported

ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Cheddar Up only processes credit card and debit card payments

ACH / Bank Transfers: Yes - bank transfers available

Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Cheddar Up is web-based only, no mobile tap-to-pay functionality

Tap to Pay App: Limited - requires additional hardware setup

Customer Support

4.9/5

4.3/5 Unlimited Support: Cheddar Up limits support access based on subscription tier and business hours only

Unlimited Support: SecureGive limits support to business hours with response times varying by plan level

Phone Support / Office Hours: Cheddar Up offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users

Phone Support / Office Hours: SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users

Webinars: Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users

Webinars: SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates

Help Center: Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for users

Help Center: SecureGive maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for donors and nonprofits

Email: Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level

Email: SecureGive offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help for Webinars: Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users

Webinars: SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates

Help Center: Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for users

Help Center: SecureGive maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for donors and nonprofits

Email: Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level

Email: SecureGive offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions Help Center: Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for users

Help Center: SecureGive maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for donors and nonprofits

Email: Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level

Email: SecureGive offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users during business hours only

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support built for commercial giving, not nonprofits — phone help limited to premium plans