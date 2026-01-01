Cheddar Up and SecureGive help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up VS Secure Give
💯
Cheddar Up and SecureGive charge card fees plus monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧩
Cheddar Up and SecureGive focus on basic payments. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
💬
Cheddar Up and SecureGive limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. Unlike Cheddar Up's 2.9% + 30¢ fees or SecureGive's premium pricing, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users, plus phone support during business hours. Unlike competitors who limit support to premium plans, we're here to help every nonprofit succeed.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores at no cost. Competitors charge fees for basic donations and lack these essential fundraising tools nonprofits need.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, while SecureGive costs $149/month plus card fees. Every dollar donated stays with your cause.
Yes, Zeffy includes donations, auctions, raffles, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores at no cost. Unlike Cheddar Up and SecureGive which lack many of these features, you get everything needed to fundraise successfully.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript