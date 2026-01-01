Cheddar Up and WeFund4U help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up VS We Fund4U
💰
Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction and WeFund4U takes processing fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🧰
Cheddar Up lacks donor management and WeFund4U misses auction and raffle features. Zeffy includes everything from peer-to-peer campaigns to membership management in one platform.
🫶
Cheddar Up and WeFund4U offer limited email support during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no processing fees, monthly charges, or platform cuts. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, while WeFund4U takes 5% of every donation plus card fees. More of your donations stay with your cause.
Zeffy offers everything nonprofits need in one free platform: donations, events, memberships, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Unlike Cheddar Up and WeFund4U, you get built-in donor management, unlimited support, and no fees eating into your fundraising.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no processing fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, which means less money reaches your cause. With Zeffy, donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy includes built-in donor management, automated thank-you emails, and giving history tracking at no cost. WeFund4U lacks these CRM features and charges processing fees on every donation, reducing your fundraising impact.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive help resources at no charge. Unlike Cheddar Up and WeFund4U, which limit support to business hours and charge fees, we're here when you need us most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript