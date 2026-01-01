WeFund4U

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
N/A - No pricing information available
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 3.95% + $0.95 - Starting rates for Basic (FREE) Plan; other plans have different fees.
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees; payers can optionally cover processing fees.
Platform fees: 5%
Monthly fees: $0/month - Starting monthly price for Free Plan; other plans have higher monthly costs.
Monthly fees: $0/month - No monthly fee.
Value for money: 4.9
Value for money: 4.6/5

Features
4.9/5 - Simple donation tool. Easy setup, but limited features beyond basic fundraising.
N/A - Basic fundraising platform. Requires piecing together separate tools for most features.
Donations: Basic donation collection with payment processing fees
WeFund4U processes donations but charges processing fees on every transaction, reducing the funds that reach your cause.
Ticketing: Basic event registration with fees charged per ticket sold
WeFund4U doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional platforms to sell tickets and manage event attendance.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools with additional costs
WeFund4U offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising but with limited customization options and higher fees that eat into supporter contributions.
Auctions: No auction features available
WeFund4U doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.
Raffles: No dedicated raffle management features
WeFund4U doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and prize distribution.
Online store: Simple product sales with transaction fees on every purchase
WeFund4U lacks e-commerce capabilities. You can't sell merchandise, branded items, or other products through their platform.
Memberships: Cheddar Up offers basic membership collection through forms, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member management tools that nonprofits need for ongoing engagement.
WeFund4U doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor data collection through forms, but limited relationship management features. No donor segmentation, giving history tracking, or automated thank-you workflows.
Basic donor tracking with limited customization. Missing key features like donor segmentation and automated thank-you messages.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to export donor data and use separate tools to communicate with supporters after they donate.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and follow-ups.
Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can significantly impact your fundraising totals over time.
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can significantly impact your fundraising totals over time.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit cards only, no digital wallets
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees
Supported - Accept credit card donations through integrated payment processing for campaigns
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers mobile wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Not supported - Limited to basic credit card processing without digital wallet integration
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Cheddar Up only processes credit card and debit card payments
Not supported - WeFund4U focuses on crowdfunding campaigns without direct ACH payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Cheddar Up is web-based only and doesn't offer in-person payment solutions
Not supported - WeFund4U operates as web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps

Customer Support
4.9/5 Unlimited Support: Cheddar Up limits support access based on subscription tier and business hours
WeFund4U offers limited support hours with response time delays
Phone Support / Office Hours: Cheddar Up offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plans
WeFund4U provides scheduled phone support during business hours only
Webinars: Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users
WeFund4U provides occasional training webinars for platform users
Help Center: Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
WeFund4U maintains a help center with articles and guides
Email: Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan WeFund4U offers email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access varies by plan with business-hour phone calls for premium users only Limited support hours with scheduled calls and delayed response times