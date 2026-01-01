Chuffed VS Classy

Classy

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation Dedication Options</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
No pricing information available
3%
platform cut + card fees per gift
Processing fees
2-3%
depending on payment method and location; US: Domestic Visa/MC 2.2% + 30c, Amex/International 3.5% + 30c, PayPal 2.9% + 30c; Australia: Domestic Visa/MC 0.8% + 20c, Domestic Amex 1.8% + 20c, International 2.8% + 20c, PayPal 2.6% + 30c; UK: Domestic/EU Visa/MC 1.2% + 20p, Amex/Non-EU 2.9% + 20p, PayPal 3.4% + 20p; Canada: All payment types 2.9% + 30c
2.4% + $0.30
per credit card transaction (via GoFundMe Pay/Classy Pay); 2.5% + $0.30 for PayPal/Venmo; up to 3.2% for other payment processors; additional 1% for American Express
Platform fees
0%
for Keep 100% and Shared models; 4.9% + GST/VAT for Flat Fee model
2.2%
per transaction
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
$299/month
for Professional Plan; Essentials plan (for nonprofits under $1M revenue) has zero subscription fees
Value for money
N/A
3.9

Features
N/A
Chuffed requires third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Setup takes time.
3.9/5
Classy handles donations and events, but needs separate tools for auctions and merchandise sales.
Donations
Crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing tools, but charges 5% platform fees that eat into your donations
Classy supports donation campaigns with customizable forms, recurring giving options, and donor management tools for crowdfunding initiatives.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising events
Classy offers basic event ticketing with registration forms and payment processing, though it's primarily designed for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing, but lacks advanced team management tools
Classy provides peer-to-peer fundraising tools with individual fundraiser pages, team management, and social sharing capabilities.
Auctions
No auction functionality - you'll need third-party tools for silent or live auctions
Classy doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding and follow-up.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality available on the platform
Classy doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No merchandise sales or online store features - limited to donation campaigns only
Classy doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party store integration to sell merchandise alongside your campaigns.
Memberships
Chuffed focuses on one-time crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited recurring donation options.
Classy offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management features like member portals or tiered benefits tracking
Donor Management/CRM
Limited donor data collection. Basic supporter list with minimal contact management or relationship tracking tools.
Provides donor profiles and basic contact management, but CRM features are limited compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM solutions
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email notifications to supporters. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication features.
Limited email capabilities focused on campaign updates and donor thank-yous, but no full newsletter or email marketing tools
Payment Processing
Charges 5% platform fee plus payment processing fees. Higher costs reduce funds available for your cause.
Processes payments with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction) plus platform fees, making it costly for smaller donations

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile payments
Credit cards and digital wallets, no ACH or mobile pay
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts credit card donations through their crowdfunding platform
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay for donor convenience
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Chuffed focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Classy focuses on credit card processing for online donations
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Chuffed is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps
Not supported - Classy is web-based and doesn't offer mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person events

Customer Support
N/A
3.9/5 Unlimited Support
Chuffed offers standard support with response time limits
Classy's support access depends on your subscription tier, with premium plans getting priority
Phone Support / Office Hours Chuffed provides phone support during limited office hours
Classy offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plan subscribers
Webinars Chuffed offers occasional educational webinars for campaign creators
Classy provides regular training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Help Center
Chuffed maintains a help center with guides and FAQs for fundraisers
Classy maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and best practices
Email
Classy offers email support with response times varying by plan level Classy offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Live chat and phone support during business hours with response time limits for all users
Support access depends on plan — priority help and phone support for higher-tier subscribers