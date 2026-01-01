Chuffed VS Classy

Chuffed and Classy help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Chuffed takes 5% and Classy charges 3% plus card fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your campaign actually raises money for your mission.
Chuffed only handles campaigns while Classy lacks auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships in one platform.
Chuffed offers limited chat support and Classy restricts phone access by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email, phone, and chat support to every user.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees, while Chuffed takes 5% and Classy charges 3% plus processing fees. You keep every dollar raised for your cause, plus get comprehensive nonprofit tools like event ticketing, auctions, and donor management all in one platform.
Unlike Chuffed's basic supporter lists or Classy's limited CRM features, Zeffy provides robust donor management with detailed contact tracking, giving history, and communication tools. You can build lasting relationships with supporters beyond single campaigns.
Yes. While Chuffed only does crowdfunding and Classy focuses primarily on donations, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy including events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. One platform handles all your nonprofit needs without extra fees.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, while Chuffed takes 5% and Classy charges 3% plus processing fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms like Chuffed only handle campaigns, while Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. You get events, auctions, memberships, and donor management all in one free platform instead of juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
