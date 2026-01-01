Chuffed and DonorsChoose help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they take fees from every donation that comes in. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Chuffed VS Donors Choose
💯
Chuffed takes 5% of every donation and DonorsChoose charges fees plus limits you to classroom projects. Zeffy charges zero fees on all fundraising.
🧰
Chuffed only handles crowdfunding and DonorsChoose only funds education. Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, memberships, and stores in one place.
📞
Chuffed offers limited peak-time support and DonorsChoose has no phone access. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees, while Chuffed charges 5% on every donation. You keep every dollar raised plus get comprehensive nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores all in one platform.
Unlike DonorsChoose which limits you to classroom projects with $30 fees per project, Zeffy supports all nonprofit causes with zero fees. You get complete fundraising freedom plus tools for events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees and comprehensive tools beyond basic crowdfunding. While platforms like Chuffed focus on single campaigns, Zeffy provides donor management, recurring giving, events, and stores to grow your organization long-term.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Chuffed takes 5% of every donation and DonorsChoose charges $30 per project plus 1.5% card fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but 100% of your fundraising goes directly to your cause.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic crowdfunding with donor management, event ticketing, online stores, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Unlike Chuffed or DonorsChoose which limit you to single campaigns or classroom projects, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
