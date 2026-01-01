Chuffed and GoFundMe help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Chuffed VS GoFundMe
💯
Chuffed takes 5% and GoFundMe takes 3% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes to your mission.
🧰
Chuffed and GoFundMe only handle basic campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management built for nonprofits.
🤝
Chuffed offers limited support with delays, GoFundMe has no phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited help when you need it most.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools. Unlike Chuffed (5% fees) or GoFundMe (3% fees), every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. Plus, you get comprehensive nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores - not just basic crowdfunding campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Chuffed takes 5% plus payment processing fees, while GoFundMe charges 3% plus card fees. This means more money stays with your nonprofit instead of going to platform fees.
Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit beyond basic crowdfunding - donor management, event ticketing, membership management, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Crowdfunding platforms like Chuffed and GoFundMe focus mainly on campaign creation without the comprehensive tools nonprofits need to grow.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits - no response delays or limited assistance. Chuffed and GoFundMe offer basic help centers and limited chat support, but you're often on your own during busy periods.
Yes! Zeffy includes built-in donor management and CRM tools to track relationships and send targeted communications. Crowdfunding platforms like Chuffed and GoFundMe only provide basic campaign data without long-term donor relationship features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
