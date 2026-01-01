Chuffed and Indiegogo help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation pages, peer-to-peer fundraising, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Chuffed VS Indiegogo
Chuffed and Indiegogo take 5% platform fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or donation drive keeps every dollar for your mission.
Chuffed and Indiegogo focus on single campaigns with limited tools. Zeffy provides raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.
Chuffed offers limited office hours and Indiegogo provides basic email support. Zeffy includes unlimited phone and email support to help you succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees, while crowdfunding platforms take 5% plus processing fees from every donation. You keep 100% of what donors give, plus get tools designed for ongoing fundraising, not just one-time campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero fees - donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform. Chuffed takes 5% plus card fees, while Indiegogo charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs. These fees quickly add up and reduce funds available for your mission.
Yes. While Chuffed and Indiegogo focus on campaign-based crowdfunding, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, and membership tools. Everything your nonprofit needs in one platform, with zero fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help resources at zero cost. Chuffed offers limited office hours support, while Indiegogo only provides email support. You get better help without paying platform fees.
Crowdfunding platforms end when campaigns close, leaving you without ongoing fundraising tools. Zeffy gives you a complete nonprofit platform that grows with your organization - donor management, events, memberships, and more, all with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
