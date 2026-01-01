Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) and Crowdfunder both offer crowdfunding tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides crowdfunding campaigns, donation pages, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Classy VS Crowdfunder
Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing costs, while Crowdfunder takes 1.9% plus 20p per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Unlike general crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, memberships, and event ticketing built specifically for nonprofits - all without platform fees.
While Classy and Crowdfunder focus on campaign-based fundraising, Zeffy provides donor management and stewardship tools designed for ongoing relationships.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while crowdfunding platforms charge 3% platform fees plus card processing costs. Every dollar donated goes directly to your cause, not to platform fees.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms focused on project-based campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools including donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising without any fees.
Yes, Zeffy provides donation processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management completely free. You get the same capabilities without losing funds to platform fees.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing costs, while Crowdfunder takes 1.9% plus 20p per gift. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns. Zeffy provides year-round fundraising tools including donations, events, memberships, and donor management without any fees or time limits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
