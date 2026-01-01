Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) and CrowdRise (now GoFundMe) both help nonprofits run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you powerful crowdfunding tools, donation pages, and donor management with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Classy VS CrowdRise
💯
Classy takes 3% plus card fees and CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your peer-to-peer campaigns raise money for your mission.
🛠️
Classy and CrowdRise only handle donations, forcing you to buy separate tools for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🤝
Classy limits support by plan level and CrowdRise restricts phone help to premium users. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. While Classy charges 3% plus card fees and CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus fees on every donation, 100% of funds raised go directly to your cause with Zeffy.
Yes, and more. While Classy and CrowdRise focus only on donation campaigns, Zeffy includes peer-to-peer fundraising plus ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all free. You get everything in one platform without paying multiple fees.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. While Classy takes 3% plus card fees and CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus fees, every dollar donated through Zeffy goes directly to your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike Classy and CrowdRise that focus only on donations, Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. You won't need separate software or pay multiple platform fees to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, email, and phone during business hours - completely free. While Classy and CrowdRise offer tiered support based on paid plans, we believe every nonprofit deserves full access to help when they need it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
