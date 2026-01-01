Classy VS FundRazr

Classy and FundRazr help nonprofits run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation pages, peer-to-peer fundraising, and campaign tools with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Classy takes 3% and FundRazr takes 5% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your crowdfunding campaign actually raises money for your mission.
Classy and FundRazr require separate tools for raffles, auctions, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything in one platform, saving you time and setup costs.
Classy and FundRazr limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every nonprofit, no matter your campaign size.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing and FundRazr takes 5% plus processing fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy goes beyond crowdfunding with a complete nonprofit toolkit. You get donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM all in one platform - no need for multiple tools or extra fees.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction cuts, no hidden costs. While Classy takes 3% and FundRazr takes 5% of every donation, Zeffy keeps your full donation amount. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding-only platforms, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM - all in one place. You won't need multiple tools or pay separate fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no extra cost through live chat, email, and phone during business hours. Many crowdfunding platforms limit support based on your plan tier or charge extra for premium assistance.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
