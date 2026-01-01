Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) and Give A Hand help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Classy VS Give A Hand
Classy takes 3% plus card fees and Give A Hand charges 2.9% plus 30¢ per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your crowdfunding campaign keeps every dollar raised for your mission.
Classy and Give A Hand focus on basic crowdfunding with limited tools. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management so you can run all your fundraising from one platform.
Classy offers tiered support based on your plan and Give A Hand provides limited email assistance. Zeffy gives every nonprofit unlimited support with real people who understand small nonprofit challenges.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Classy takes 3% plus card fees and Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. On a $10,000 campaign, you'd save $300-400 in fees with Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond crowdfunding with memberships, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management. You get a complete nonprofit toolkit, not just campaign pages.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while Classy charges 3% plus card fees and Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms built for one-time campaigns, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including memberships, events, and donor management. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy eliminates the complex fee structures and technical barriers common with crowdfunding platforms. You get professional fundraising tools without paying thousands in platform fees that eat into your mission funding.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
