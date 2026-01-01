Classy VS GiveSendGo

GiveSendGo

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder: [Both platforms supported]
Social Sharing & Link Generator: [Both platforms supported] Social Sharing & Link Generator: [Both platforms supported] Fundraising Goal Tracker: [Both platforms supported]
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): [Both platforms supported] Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): [Both platforms supported]
Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available for both platforms Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available for both platforms
Upload Videos & Photos: [Both platforms supported] Upload Videos & Photos: [Both platforms supported]
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: [Both platforms supported]
Custom Donor Communications: [Classy supported, GiveSendGo not supported] Custom Donor Communications: [Classy supported, GiveSendGo not supported]
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: [Classy supported, GiveSendGo not supported] Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: [Classy supported, GiveSendGo not supported]
Donation Dedication Options: [Both platforms supported]

Pricing
Platform 1: 3% platform cut + card fees per gift
Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): 2.7% + 30¢ card fees per gift

Processing fees:
Platform 1: 2.4% + $0.30 per credit card transaction (via GoFundMe Pay/Classy Pay); 2.5% + $0.30 for PayPal/Venmo; up to 3.2% for other payment processors; additional 1% for American Express
Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): 2.7% + $0.30 per donation (for USD campaigns); 3.5% + $0.30 per donation for non-USD campaigns; additional 1% fee for non-USD donations to USD campaigns; additional currency exchange fees may apply as determined by payment processor

Platform fees:
Platform 1: 2.2% per transaction
Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): 0% + $0 per donation

Monthly fees:
Platform 1: $299/month for Professional Plan; Essentials plan (for nonprofits under $1M revenue) has zero subscription fees
Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): $0 - No monthly fees

Value for money:
Platform 1: 3.9
Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): 4.9/5

Features
Platform 1 (Classy): 3.9/5 - Powerful but complex. Requires training and higher-tier plans for core features.
Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): N/A - Basic crowdfunding platform. Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): N/A - Basic crowdfunding platform. Limited features mean you'll need multiple tools to run your nonprofit.

Donations:
Classy: Classy offers donation processing with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional platform fees that can add up quickly for smaller nonprofits.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo focuses on crowdfunding campaigns with basic donation collection. GiveSendGo: Limited customization options for donation forms and donor management.

Ticketing:
Classy: Classy does not provide dedicated event ticketing functionality - organizations need to integrate with third-party ticketing platforms or use workarounds through their donation forms.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. GiveSendGo: You'd need to use third-party ticketing platforms for your fundraising events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Classy: Classy provides peer-to-peer fundraising tools that allow supporters to create their own fundraising pages, though setup can be complex and requires higher-tier plans.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing, but lacks advanced tools for supporter engagement and tracking.

Auctions:
Classy: Classy does not include auction functionality - nonprofits need separate auction software or manual bidding processes for silent and live auction events.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo doesn't offer auction functionality. GiveSendGo: You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.

Raffles:
Classy: Classy lacks built-in raffle management tools - nonprofits must rely on external raffle platforms or manual processes to run raffles and prize drawings.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo doesn't support raffle functionality. GiveSendGo: You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.

Online store:
Classy: Classy does not offer e-commerce or online store capabilities - organizations cannot sell merchandise or products directly through their Classy account.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo doesn't offer online store features. GiveSendGo: You'd need separate e-commerce platforms to sell merchandise or products for fundraising.

Memberships:
Classy: Classy offers membership management with recurring donation setup, but charges platform fees on all membership payments which reduces your recurring revenue over time.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo doesn't offer membership management features. GiveSendGo: You'd need separate software to handle recurring member dues and benefits.

Donor Management/CRM:
Classy: Includes donor database and basic CRM features, but advanced reporting and donor segmentation require higher-tier paid plans with additional monthly costs.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo provides basic donor information but lacks advanced CRM features like donor segmentation and relationship tracking.

Emails & Newsletter:
Classy: Basic email tools for donor communication and campaign updates. Classy: Limited customization options compared to dedicated email marketing platforms.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters.

Payment Processing:
Classy: Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees, plus additional platform fees. Classy: Higher costs mean less money goes directly to your cause.
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your cause.

Payment methods
Platform 1 (Classy): Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or in-person payments
Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): Credit cards and PayPal only. No digital wallets or ACH

Credit Card Payments:
Classy: Supported - Accepts all major credit cards with processing fees that nonprofits pay
GiveSendGo: Supported - Accepts major credit and debit cards through Stripe payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Classy: Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay integration for online donations
GiveSendGo: Not supported - Digital wallet payments are not available on GiveSendGo's platform

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Classy: Not supported - Classy focuses on credit card processing and doesn't offer ACH/bank transfer options
GiveSendGo: Not supported - GiveSendGo only accepts credit/debit cards and PayPal for donations

Tap to Pay App:
Classy: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person donations
GiveSendGo: Not supported - GiveSendGo is web-based only with no mobile tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
Platform 1 (Classy): 3.9/5
Platform 2 (GiveSendGo): N/A

Unlimited Support:
Classy: Classy offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo does not offer unlimited support - GiveSendGo: assistance is limited based on plan type

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Classy: Classy provides phone support during standard business hours for account holders
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars:
Classy: Classy offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo offers occasional webinars and educational sessions for campaign creators

Help Center:
Classy: Classy maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo maintains a help center with articles and FAQs for common questions

Email:
Classy: GiveSendGo provides email support for user inquiries and technical issues
GiveSendGo: GiveSendGo provides email support for user inquiries and technical issues

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Classy: Support access depends on plan level with premium help for higher tiers
GiveSendGo: Platform designed for individuals, not nonprofits with limited support options