Classy VS GoFundMe

Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) and GoFundMe both offer crowdfunding tools, but they charge platform fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides comprehensive fundraising tools including donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing — all with zero fees so your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
Classy and GoFundMe take 3% plus card fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Classy and GoFundMe focus on single campaigns. Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships all in one nonprofit-focused platform.
📞
Classy offers tiered support and GoFundMe provides limited assistance. Zeffy gives every nonprofit unlimited phone and email support at no extra cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that offer limited help based on your plan level, our team helps you succeed without extra fees or restrictions.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not sustainable nonprofit operations. Zeffy offers zero-fee fundraising plus donor management, events, memberships, and stores in one platform designed for your organization's growth.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take 3% plus card fees from every gift, Zeffy keeps more money in your mission while offering comprehensive nonprofit tools.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees forever. Classy and GoFundMe take 3% plus processing fees from every donation, which adds up quickly. For a nonprofit raising $50,000 annually, that's $1,500+ lost to platform fees that could fund your programs instead.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. Unlike single-purpose crowdfunding platforms, you get everything needed to run your nonprofit in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
