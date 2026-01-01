Classy VS HandUp

Classy and HandUp both offer crowdfunding tools for nonprofits, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides the same campaign-building features plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Classy takes 3% plus card fees and HandUp charges donors 8% per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Classy lacks auctions and stores while HandUp missing raffles and ticketing. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and stores.
🤝
Classy offers tiered support and HandUp provides limited email help. Zeffy gives unlimited phone, email, and chat support to every organization.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, your supporters keep 100% of their gifts, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
HandUp charges donors an 8% fee on every gift, which can discourage giving. Zeffy never charges fees to your organization or donors. Your supporters give exactly what they intend, with the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit including event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all fee-free. Unlike single-purpose crowdfunding platforms, you get everything you need in one place.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees ever. Classy takes 3% plus card fees from every donation, while HandUp charges donors 8% on top of their gifts. With Zeffy, every dollar donated reaches your cause.
Most crowdfunding platforms charge fees to generate profit. Zeffy operates differently - we're funded by voluntary contributions from donors who choose to support our mission of keeping fundraising free for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
