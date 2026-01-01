Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) and Indiegogo help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation pages, peer-to-peer fundraising, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Classy VS Indiegogo
Classy takes 3% and Indiegogo takes 5% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can give their full intended amount to your cause.
Classy and Indiegogo focus on campaign-style fundraising. Zeffy offers ongoing donor stewardship tools like CRM, email templates, and recurring giving.
Classy and Indiegogo require multiple tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, and memberships without extra fees.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while crowdfunding platforms charge 3-5% platform fees plus processing costs. You keep every dollar donated instead of losing hundreds to fees on each campaign.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Classy takes 3% plus card fees, and Indiegogo takes 5% plus processing fees from every donation your nonprofit receives.
Yes, Zeffy offers donation pages, peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, and donor management - all the tools nonprofits need. Unlike crowdfunding platforms, we're designed specifically for ongoing nonprofit operations, not just one-time campaigns.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, phone calls, and email at no extra cost. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited support based on your plan level, often charging more for better service.
Crowdfunding platforms work best for one-time campaigns, but nonprofits need ongoing fundraising tools. Zeffy offers donor management, recurring giving, and event ticketing designed for year-round operations without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
