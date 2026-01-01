Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) and Schoolfundr help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Classy VS Schoolfundr
Classy takes 3% plus card fees and Schoolfundr charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising campaign actually supports your mission.
Classy and Schoolfundr require multiple platforms for auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything from donation pages to event ticketing in one simple platform.
Classy and Schoolfundr offer tiered support based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every organization, no matter your budget.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while crowdfunding platforms charge fees on every donation. Classy takes 3% plus card fees, and Schoolfundr charges card fees on all gifts. With Zeffy, your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you keep 100% of what's raised for your cause.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, events, memberships, raffles, and online stores. You get everything needed to run your nonprofit year-round, not just campaign-based fundraising, and all without platform fees eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay just like other platforms. The difference is we don't charge platform fees on any of these payment methods. Your supporters pay only standard card processing fees, with no additional cuts taken from your fundraising.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no extra cost, including live chat, phone calls, and personalized onboarding. Classy and Schoolfundr limit support based on your plan tier and charge platform fees on top. You get better help without paying more.
Crowdfunding platforms work for single campaigns, but nonprofits need year-round tools. Zeffy offers donations, events, memberships, raffles, and online stores all in one platform. Plus, you avoid the 3% platform fees that Classy charges and card fees that both competitors take from every gift.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
