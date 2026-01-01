Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation pages, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your supporters stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Classy VS Whydonate
🎟️
Classy and WhyDonate take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🤝
Classy limits support by plan level and WhyDonate restricts response times. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, no matter your budget.
💳
Classy and WhyDonate only accept credit cards. Zeffy processes ACH bank transfers, tap-to-pay, and all major payment methods without extra fees.
Unlike Classy's 3% platform fees or WhyDonate's card processing costs, Zeffy charges zero fees on donations. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of every gift, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
While crowdfunding platforms focus on campaign-based fundraising, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit management tools including memberships, events, auctions, and online stores. You get everything you need in one place without paying platform fees.
Yes. Beyond donations, Zeffy supports event ticketing, membership management, online stores, auctions, and raffles. Unlike limited crowdfunding platforms, you can run your entire nonprofit operation through Zeffy at zero cost.
Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing costs, while WhyDonate takes card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of donations with no hidden costs or platform cuts.
Crowdfunding platforms limit you to campaign-based fundraising. Zeffy gives you complete nonprofit tools including events, memberships, auctions, and stores all in one platform without any fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript