Classy VS YouCaring

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder: ✓ (Classy), ✗ (YouCaring) Social Sharing & Link Generator: ✓ (Classy), ✓ (YouCaring) Fundraising Goal Tracker: ✓ (Classy), ✓ (YouCaring)
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): ✓ (Classy) ✓ (YouCaring)
Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available (Classy) Information not available (YouCaring)
Upload Videos & Photos: ✓ (Classy), ✗ (YouCaring) Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: ✓ (Classy), ✓ (YouCaring)
Custom Donor Communications: ✓ (Classy) ✗ (YouCaring)
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: ✓ (Classy) ✗ (YouCaring)
Donation Dedication Options: ✓ (Classy), ✓ (YouCaring)

Pricing
Classy: 3% platform cut + card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.4% + $0.30 per credit card transaction (via GoFundMe Pay/Classy Pay); 2.5% + $0.30 for PayPal/Venmo; up to 3.2% for other payment processors; additional 1% for American Express
Platform fees: 2.2% per transaction
Monthly fees: $299/month Professional plan; Essentials plan for nonprofits under $1M revenue has no subscription fee
Value for money: 3.9

YouCaring: 2.9% + 30¢ card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per donation (covers payment processing, credit/debit charges, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay)
Platform fees: $0 - No fee
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees
Value for money: N/A

Features
Classy: 3.9/5 - Powerful but complex. Requires training to navigate all features and integrations. YouCaring: N/A - Built for personal fundraising, not nonprofits. Missing core tools like donor management and memberships. Donations
Classy: Classy offers donation tools but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly platform fees
YouCaring: YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising campaigns and crowdfunding, but lacks the nonprofit-specific donation tools like recurring giving and donor management that organizations need.

Ticketing
Classy: Limited event ticketing features available through integrations, not a core offering
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets and manage event attendance.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Classy: Strong peer-to-peer fundraising tools with social sharing and team fundraising options
YouCaring: YouCaring offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through personal campaign pages, but lacks advanced features like team fundraising and campaign customization for nonprofits.

Auctions
Classy: No built-in auction capabilities - requires separate auction platform integration
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.

Raffles
Classy: No dedicated raffle functionality - would require workarounds or third-party tools
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and winner selection.

Online store
Classy: Basic merchandise sales through campaign pages, limited e-commerce features
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't include e-commerce functionality for selling merchandise or products. You'd need a separate platform to run an online store.

Memberships
Classy: Classy offers membership management with recurring billing, member tiers, and basic member communication tools through their platform.
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer membership management features. It's designed for one-time crowdfunding campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.

Donor Management/CRM
Classy: Classy includes donor profiles, giving history tracking, and basic reporting. CRM features focus on fundraising metrics rather than comprehensive relationship management.
YouCaring: Basic donor data collection only. Limited tools for tracking donor history, preferences, or building deeper supporter relationships.

Emails & Newsletter
Classy: Classy provides basic email tools for donor communication and campaign updates, but lacks advanced segmentation and automation features for comprehensive mailing.
YouCaring: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need separate software to communicate with donors and build lasting relationships.

Payment Processing
Classy: Classy charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees. They support major credit cards and ACH payments with standard processing times.
YouCaring: Processes donations with standard payment fees. Charges processing fees on all transactions, reducing the funds that reach your cause.

Payment methods
Classy: Credit cards and digital wallets only
YouCaring: Credit cards only, no modern payment options

Credit Card Payments
Classy: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donation processing with transaction fees
YouCaring: Supported - Accepted major credit cards for donations through their crowdfunding platform

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Classy: Supported - Offers digital wallet payment options for donor convenience
YouCaring: Not supported - Platform discontinued before widespread adoption of mobile wallet payments

ACH / Bank Transfers
Classy: Not supported - Classy focuses on credit card processing for online donations
YouCaring: Not supported - YouCaring focused on personal fundraising without advanced payment options

Tap to Pay App
Classy: Not supported - Classy is web-based and doesn't offer mobile tap-to-pay functionality
YouCaring: Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities were offered

Customer Support
Classy: 3.9/5
YouCaring: N/A

Unlimited Support
Classy: Classy offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers
YouCaring: YouCaring does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type

Phone Support / Office Hours
Classy: Classy provides phone support during standard business hours for account holders
YouCaring: YouCaring does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars
Classy: Classy offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
YouCaring: YouCaring provides occasional webinars and training sessions for fundraising best practices

Help Center
Classy: Classy maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
YouCaring: YouCaring maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign creators

Email
Classy: YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or technical issues
YouCaring: YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or technical issues

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Classy: Support access varies by plan tier, with premium help reserved for higher-paying accounts
YouCaring: Email-only support with no phone access or unlimited assistance for campaign creators