Crowdchange takes 6% from every donation. Blackbaud charges 2.99% plus thousands in annual fees. Both platforms eat into your mission funding — $600 lost on every $10,000 raised with Crowdchange versus $299 plus subscription costs with Blackbaud.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdchange VS Blackbaud
Crowdchange takes 6% plus card fees, and Blackbaud charges 3% plus monthly costs. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
Crowdchange lacks donor management and year-round tools. Blackbaud sells features separately with enterprise pricing. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, email, and raffles in one free platform.
Crowdchange offers limited nonprofit support. Blackbaud requires IT staff and $10,000+ contracts for full help. Zeffy works out of the box with free live chat, email, and phone support for every organization.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly charges, or processing fees. Other all-in-one platforms charge 3-6% plus processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free for nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one platform at zero cost. Other platforms sell these as separate products or require enterprise contracts to access everything.
Not with Zeffy. Create campaigns in under 30 minutes with no training required. Other all-in-one platforms require technical setup, implementation timelines, and often paid consultants to get started properly.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores at zero cost. Crowdchange lacks auction tools entirely and locks raffles behind paid tiers. Blackbaud requires separate enterprise products for full functionality.
Not with Zeffy. Accept credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Crowdchange only offers card payments with 6% fees. Blackbaud requires their merchant services with setup costs and hardware purchases.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
