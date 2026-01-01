Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation. Donorbox charges 2.95% plus processing. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $600 vs $295 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdchange VS Donorbox
Crowdchange takes 6% plus card fees, and Donorbox charges 2.95% per gift. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your cause.
Crowdchange and Donorbox ask donors to calculate or cover fees at checkout. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters, so giving feels simple and trustworthy.
Crowdchange locks features behind paid tiers, and Donorbox requires upgrades for peer-to-peer and advanced tools. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, CRM, and email from day one at zero cost.
Yes. Zeffy lets you sell event tickets, manage registrations, and check in guests while keeping 100% of ticket sales. Other all-in-one platforms charge 2.95-6% on every ticket sold, plus processing fees.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and online store features at no cost. Other platforms either don't offer these tools or require paid upgrades and third-party integrations to access them.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. Other all-in-one platforms like Crowdchange charge 6% plus processing fees, while Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free for nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and donor management from day one. Other platforms lock key features behind paid tiers or require expensive add-ons, forcing you to choose between functionality and affordability.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Other platforms provide email-only help with 24-48 hour response times and slower support during peak giving seasons when you need help most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
