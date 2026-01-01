Crowdfunder and Fundly help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Crowdfunder VS Fundly
💰
Crowdfunder and Fundly take 5% platform fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising campaign actually supports your mission.
🧰
Crowdfunder and Fundly only handle basic campaigns. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
📞
Crowdfunder and Fundly offer limited support tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to every nonprofit at no extra cost.
Crowdfunder charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while Fundly takes 4.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, letting you keep 100% of donations with optional donor contributions covering costs.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns. Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, and online stores designed specifically for ongoing nonprofit operations.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Crowdfunder charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while Zeffy charges zero platform fees. On a $10,000 campaign, you'd keep $500+ more with Zeffy since donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus only on campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools including recurring donations, membership management, event ticketing, auctions, and donor CRM all in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
