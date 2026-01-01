Crowdfunder VS Fundly

Fundly

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation Dedication Options</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
1.9% + 20p per gift, plus VAT
0% Card fees + platform fee
Processing fees
1.9% + 20p per pledge for UK/EU cards; 3.25% + 25p per pledge for Non-EEA/UK transactions (VAT at 20% added to transaction fees)
2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (Stripe credit card processing)
Platform fees
0%
0%
Monthly fees
N/A No pricing information available
$0 No monthly fees
Value for money
N/A
3.8

Features
N/A Campaign-focused platform with limited features; requires piecing together separate tools for memberships, ticketing, and email marketing.
4.0/5 Solid crowdfunding with social sharing, but you'll need separate tools for ticketing, memberships, email, and merchandise sales.
Donations
Campaign-based donations with 5% platform fee - supporters contribute to specific fundraising campaigns
Fundly focuses on crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing features, but charges 4.9% + $0.30 per transaction on all donations.
Ticketing
No event ticketing - Crowdfunder specializes in donation campaigns, not event management
Fundly doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need additional platforms to sell tickets and manage event attendance.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer through campaign sharing - supporters can create their own fundraising pages
Fundly offers peer-to-peer fundraising with social sharing tools, allowing supporters to create their own fundraising pages for your cause.
Auctions
No auction capabilities - Crowdfunder focuses on campaign-based fundraising without auction features
Fundly doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles
No raffle functionality - platform designed for campaign donations rather than prize-based fundraising
Fundly doesn't provide raffle management features. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance.
Online store
No dedicated online store - limited to campaign rewards and perks for supporters
Fundly doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate platforms to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.
Memberships
Crowdfunder focuses on one-time campaign donations rather than ongoing membership management. No recurring membership fees or member portal features.
Fundly doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.
Donor Management/CRM
Campaign-focused donor tracking. Limited long-term relationship building tools for cultivating repeat supporters and major gift prospects.
Basic donor tracking within campaigns only. Limited contact management and no comprehensive donor relationship tools for long-term engagement.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic supporter communication through campaign updates. Limited email marketing tools compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and donor communications.
Payment Processing
Charges 5% platform fee plus payment processing fees on all donations. Higher costs reduce the funds reaching your cause.
Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for payment processing. These costs add up quickly for nonprofits.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or in-person options
Credit cards and mobile wallets, missing bank and in-person
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accept donations through major credit cards with standard processing fees
Yes - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees deducted from donations
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not clearly mentioned on their platform
Yes - Supports mobile wallet payments for donor convenience
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Crowdfunder focuses on credit card and online payment methods only
Not supported - Fundly focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Crowdfunder is web-based without mobile point-of-sale capabilities
Not supported - Fundly is web-based without in-person payment capabilities

Customer Support
N/A
4.0/5
Unlimited Support
Crowdfunder offers limited support based on account tier
Fundly does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on plan level and issue complexity
Phone Support / Office Hours
Crowdfunder provides phone support during standard business hours
Fundly offers phone support during business hours for premium plan users only
Webinars
Crowdfunder offers occasional educational webinars for campaign creators
Fundly provides occasional educational webinars and training sessions for fundraising best practices
Help Center
Crowdfunder maintains a help center with articles and FAQs
Fundly maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, FAQs, and step-by-step guides
Email
Fundly offers email support through their help center contact form
Fundly offers email support through their help center contact form
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — phone and live chat during business hours only
Email-only support for basic users — phone help reserved for premium plans