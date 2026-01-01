Crowdfunder and GoFundMe help you raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Crowdfunder VS GoFundMe
Crowdfunder takes 1.9% plus fees and GoFundMe takes 3% plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Crowdfunder and GoFundMe focus on basic campaigns, leaving you to find separate tools for events, auctions, and donor management. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Crowdfunder offers limited support with delays and GoFundMe only provides email help. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone and email support whenever you need guidance.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus nonprofit-focused tools like donor management, recurring giving, and tax receipts that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, while Crowdfunder takes 1.9% + 20p per gift plus VAT, and GoFundMe charges 3% plus card fees. With Zeffy, a $1,000 donation stays $1,000 for your cause, not $970 or less.
Yes, Zeffy supports ongoing fundraising needs beyond single campaigns. You can manage recurring donations, sell event tickets, run raffles, and handle memberships all in one platform designed for year-round nonprofit operations.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike Crowdfunder's limited business hours or GoFundMe's basic help center, you get dedicated assistance whenever you need it.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not ongoing operations. Zeffy handles your year-round needs with donor management, recurring giving, event ticketing, and membership tools all in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
