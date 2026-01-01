Crowdfunder and HandUp help you raise money online, but they take fees from every donation. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS HandUp
💰
Crowdfunder charges 1.9% plus fees and HandUp takes 8% from donors. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Crowdfunder and HandUp focus on basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, events, memberships, and donor management in one place.
🤝
Crowdfunder and HandUp offer limited support based on plan levels. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your small team succeed.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 1.9-8% fees that reduce your impact. You keep every dollar donated, plus get comprehensive tools for ongoing donor relationships, not just one-time campaigns.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit management tools including donor CRM, recurring donations, event ticketing, and online stores. Build lasting relationships beyond individual fundraising projects.
Crowdfunding platforms charge 1.9-8% in fees that come directly out of your donations. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, meaning 100% of donations reach your cause while still providing superior fundraising tools and support.
Crowdfunding platforms take 1.9-8% of every donation as platform fees, reducing your impact. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, so 100% of donations reach your cause while providing superior tools.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms built for one-time campaigns, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including donor CRM, recurring donations, event ticketing, and online stores for sustainable growth.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript