Crowdfunder and Indiegogo help you launch crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS Indiegogo
💯
Crowdfunder and Indiegogo take 5% platform fees plus payment processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire campaign actually funds your mission.
🧰
Crowdfunder and Indiegogo only handle basic campaigns. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.
🤝
Crowdfunder and Indiegogo offer limited support based on account tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited support designed specifically for nonprofit teams.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs. You keep 100% of donations and get nonprofit-specific tools like donor management, tax receipts, and recurring giving that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Crowdfunding platforms are designed for short-term project campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit operations. Zeffy provides year-round fundraising tools including recurring donations, membership management, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising to support your mission continuously.
Crowdfunding platforms take 5% plus payment processing fees from every donation, reducing funds for your programs. Zeffy charges zero fees and is supported by voluntary donor contributions, meaning more money goes directly to your cause and community impact.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for short-term project campaigns, not year-round nonprofit needs. Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including recurring donations, membership management, donor CRM, and event ticketing that work together seamlessly for your ongoing mission.
Crowdfunder charges 1.9% + 20p plus VAT per donation, while Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution, meaning significantly more money stays with your programs and community impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript