Crowdfunder VS Kickstarter

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder: [Not available] | [Not available] Social Sharing & Link Generator: ✓ | ✓
Fundraising Goal Tracker: ✓ | ✓ Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): ✓ | ✓ Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available | Information not available Upload Videos & Photos: [Not available] | ✓ Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: ✓ | ✓ Custom Donor Communications: [Not available] | [Not available] Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: [Not available] | [Not available]
Donation Dedication Options: ✓ | ✓

Pricing
Crowdfunder: 1.9% + 20p per gift, plus VAT
Kickstarter: 5% platform cut + card fees

Processing fees:
Crowdfunder: 1.9% + 20p per pledge for UK/EU cards; 3.25% + 25p per pledge for Non-EEA/UK transactions (VAT at 20% added to transaction fees)
Kickstarter: 3% + $0.30 per pledge (standard); 5% + $0.08 per pledge for pledges under $10 (micropledge fee)

Platform fees:
Crowdfunder: 0%
Kickstarter: 5% of total funds raised

Monthly fees:
Crowdfunder: N/A - No pricing information available
Kickstarter: N/A - No pricing information available

Value for money:
Crowdfunder: N/A
Kickstarter: 5.0

Features
Crowdfunder: N/A - Crowdfunder requires separate tools for email, memberships, and donor management. Setup takes time.
Kickstarter: N/A - Kickstarter is rewards-focused, not donation-based. Limited nonprofit features and no CRM tools included.

Donations:
Crowdfunder: Campaign-based fundraising with all-or-nothing funding model requiring you to hit your target to receive any funds
Kickstarter: Kickstarter focuses on rewards-based crowdfunding, not traditional donations. Supporters receive rewards rather than making charitable gifts.

Ticketing:
Crowdfunder: Not available - Crowdfunder is built for campaign fundraising, not event ticketing or registration
Kickstarter: Kickstarter doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software for nonprofit events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Crowdfunder: Limited peer-to-peer features - supporters can share campaigns but no dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools
Kickstarter: Kickstarter doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own campaigns on your behalf.

Auctions:
Crowdfunder: Not available - Crowdfunder focuses on donation-based crowdfunding campaigns rather than auction functionality
Kickstarter: Kickstarter doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding.

Raffles:
Crowdfunder: Not available - platform focuses on donation campaigns rather than raffle or prize-based fundraising
Kickstarter: Kickstarter doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.

Online store:
Crowdfunder: Not available - Crowdfunder is designed for campaign fundraising, not ongoing product sales or merchandise
Kickstarter: Kickstarter allows reward fulfillment but isn't designed as an ongoing online store for nonprofits selling merchandise or products.

Memberships:
Crowdfunder: Crowdfunder doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track recurring supporters and member benefits.
Kickstarter: Kickstarter doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to handle recurring member donations and communications.

Donor Management/CRM:
Crowdfunder: Basic supporter data collection only. Limited donor relationship management tools for building long-term supporter engagement.
Kickstarter: Kickstarter offers limited backer data and no CRM functionality. You can't build lasting donor relationships or track giving history.

Emails & Newsletter:
Crowdfunder: No built-in email marketing features. You'll need third-party tools to communicate with supporters and send campaign updates.
Kickstarter: Kickstarter provides basic project updates to backers only. No email marketing tools or donor communication features for nonprofits.

Payment Processing:
Crowdfunder: Charges 5% platform fee plus payment processing fees. Higher costs reduce the funds available for your nonprofit's mission.
Kickstarter: Kickstarter charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing fees. Failed campaigns still pay processing costs on collected pledges. Higher costs reduce the funds available for your nonprofit's mission.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Kickstarter charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing fees. Failed campaigns still pay processing costs on collected pledges.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods
Crowdfunder: Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile payments
Kickstarter: Credit cards and digital wallets, no bank transfers

Credit Card Payments:
Crowdfunder: Supported - Accepts credit card payments through their crowdfunding platform
Kickstarter: Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees of 3% + $0.20 per pledge

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Crowdfunder: Not specified - Payment method details not clearly outlined on their platform
Kickstarter: Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout on mobile devices

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Crowdfunder: Not supported - Crowdfunder focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not direct payment processing
Kickstarter: Not supported - Kickstarter only accepts credit cards and doesn't offer ACH/bank transfer options

Tap to Pay App:
Crowdfunder: Not supported - Crowdfunder is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps
Kickstarter: Not supported - Kickstarter is web-based only and doesn't offer in-person payment solutions

Customer Support

Unlimited Support:
Crowdfunder: [No information provided]
Kickstarter: Kickstarter does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited to specific issues and campaign phases

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Crowdfunder: [No information provided]
Kickstarter: Kickstarter does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for direct consultation with users

Webinars:
Crowdfunder: [No information provided]
Kickstarter: Kickstarter offers occasional educational webinars and creator workshops to help users launch successful campaigns

Help Center:
Crowdfunder: [No information provided]
Kickstarter: Kickstarter maintains a comprehensive help center with guides, FAQs, and resources for both creators and backers

Email:
Crowdfunder: [No information provided]
Kickstarter: Kickstarter provides email support through their help center contact form for project creators and backers

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Crowdfunder: [No information provided]
Kickstarter: Email-only support built for individual creators, not nonprofit teams or donor stewardship