Crowdfunder and Schoolfundr help you raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your students. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your school community.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS Schoolfundr
💰
Crowdfunder and Schoolfundr charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or donation campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
🧰
Crowdfunder and Schoolfundr limit you to basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management all in one platform.
📞
Crowdfunder and Schoolfundr offer limited support based on account tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your fundraising succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get comprehensive fundraising tools including events, memberships, and donor management with zero platform fees. Crowdfunding platforms charge 5% fees and lack essential nonprofit features.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Schoolfundr charges card fees on every gift. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go to your cause. This means more funds for your mission.
Zeffy provides event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and robust donor management. Crowdfunding platforms focus only on basic campaign donations and lack these essential nonprofit tools you need year-round.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help resources at no extra cost. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited support based on account tiers and charge fees for basic assistance.
Yes! Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with events, memberships, auctions, and ongoing donations. You get all tools in one platform with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
