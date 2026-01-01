Crowdfunder and YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) help you raise money online, but they still charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS YouCaring
Crowdfunder charges 1.9% + 20p per gift while YouCaring takes 2.9% + 30¢. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Crowdfunder and YouCaring offer basic donation pages. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.
Crowdfunder limits support by account tier and YouCaring offers slow email responses. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get comprehensive fundraising tools including donations, events, auctions, and memberships all in one platform with zero fees. Crowdfunding platforms charge fees and lack essential nonprofit features.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions. Crowdfunding platforms like Crowdfunder charge 1.9% + 20p plus VAT per donation, while YouCaring charges 2.9% + 30¢. These fees add up quickly and reduce funds reaching your cause.
No. Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns and lack essential nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, membership programs, and auction capabilities. Zeffy provides all these features in one integrated platform.
Zeffy provides ongoing support with unlimited help, live chat, and dedicated nonprofit expertise. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited support tiers and focus on campaign creators, not nonprofit-specific needs.
Crowdfunding platforms end when campaigns close, leaving you without ongoing fundraising tools. Zeffy gives you a permanent fundraising home with year-round donation capabilities, donor management, and multiple revenue streams.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
