CrowdRise VS Crowdfunder

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Social Sharing & Link Generator</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Fundraising Goal Tracker</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-peer fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Upload Videos & Photos</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Donor Communications</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation Dedication Options</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
2.2% - 2.2% + card fees per gift
1.9% + 20p - 1.9% + 20p per gift, plus VAT
Processing fees: 2.2%–2.5% + $0.30 per transaction
Processing fees: 1.9% + 20p per pledge for UK/EU cards; 3.25% + 25p per pledge for Non-EEA/UK transactions (VAT at 20% added to transaction fees)
Platform fees: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Platform fees: 0%
Monthly fees: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Value for money: 4.1
Value for money: N/A

Features
4.1/5 - Solid donation platform, but requires add-ons for auctions, ticketing, and email marketing.
N/A - Built for business crowdfunding, not nonprofits. Lacks donation tools, ticketing, and donor management. Donations: CrowdRise handles online donations through campaign pages, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising dollars.
Donations: Crowdfunder focuses on business crowdfunding, not nonprofit donations. Limited tools for recurring giving or donor management. Ticketing: CrowdRise lacks event ticketing capabilities - you can't sell tickets to galas, workshops, or other fundraising events.
Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities. Crowdfunder is built for funding campaigns, not event management or ticket sales. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: CrowdRise offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools where supporters can create their own fundraising pages for your cause.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Platform focuses on business pitches rather than supporter-driven fundraising campaigns. Auctions: CrowdRise doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need a separate platform to run silent or live auctions for your fundraising events.
Auctions: Crowdfunder doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments. Raffles: CrowdRise doesn't provide raffle management tools - you'll need to handle ticket sales and winner selection elsewhere.
Raffles: No raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need third-party raffle software and separate payment processing for ticket sales. Online store: CrowdRise doesn't include e-commerce features - you can't sell merchandise or products directly through their platform.
Online store: Basic reward fulfillment for backers, but no comprehensive online store features for selling nonprofit merchandise or products.
Memberships: CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. Memberships: Crowdfunder focuses on business equity crowdfunding, not nonprofit membership programs. No recurring membership tools or donor retention features for nonprofits.
Donor Management/CRM: CrowdRise provides basic donor data but no CRM features. Managing donor relationships requires additional software. Donor Management/CRM: Built for tracking business investors, not nonprofit donors. Missing essential features like donation history, volunteer tracking, and donor relationship management tools.
Emails & Newsletter: CrowdRise lacks built-in email marketing. You'd need third-party tools to send newsletters and donor updates. Emails & Newsletter: Basic campaign updates to investors only. No nonprofit-specific email tools, donor segmentation, or fundraising campaign communications for charitable organizations. Payment Processing: CrowdRise charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional processing fees, eating into your fundraising dollars.
Payment Processing: Processes payments for equity investments and business funding campaigns. Not designed for nonprofit donations - lacks tax receipt generation and donor-friendly payment options. Not designed for nonprofit donations - lacks tax receipt generation and donor-friendly payment options.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Limited credit card support with extra fees

Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations and fundraising campaigns
Credit Card Payments: Limited support - Available through third-party processors with additional fees for campaign creators

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers digital wallet payment options for quick, secure donations
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - No mobile wallet integration available on the platform

ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - GoFundMe focuses on credit card and digital wallet payments for crowdfunding
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Crowdfunder focuses on equity crowdfunding, not payment processing for nonprofits

Tap to Pay App: Not supported - GoFundMe is web-based crowdfunding, not designed for in-person transactions
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Platform is web-based only without mobile payment capabilities

Customer Support
N/A

Unlimited Support: Crowdfunder does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type

Phone Support / Office Hours: Crowdfunder provides phone support during business hours for premium users only

Webinars: Crowdfunder offers occasional webinars and educational sessions for campaign creators

Help Center: Crowdfunder maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign management

Email: Crowdfunder provides email support for users with questions or technical issues

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support built for individual creators, not nonprofits — phone help limited to premium users assistance is limited based on plan type</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Crowdfunder provides phone support during business hours for premium users only</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Crowdfunder offers occasional webinars and educational sessions for campaign creators</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Crowdfunder maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign management</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Crowdfunder provides email support for users with questions or technical issues</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support built for individual creators, not nonprofits — phone help limited to premium users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>