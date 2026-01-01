CrowdRise and Give A Hand help you raise money online, but both charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
CrowdRise VS Give A Hand
💯
CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees and Give A Hand takes 2.9% plus 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
CrowdRise and Give A Hand only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
🎧
CrowdRise offers tiered support and Give A Hand has delayed responses during busy times. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees on every donation. You keep every dollar raised and get comprehensive tools for events, online stores, and donor management in one platform.
Unlike Give A Hand's 2.9% + 30¢ fees per donation, Zeffy charges nothing. Plus, you get purpose-built nonprofit tools like event ticketing, membership management, and donor CRM that Give A Hand doesn't offer.
Yes. While CrowdRise and Give A Hand focus only on basic crowdfunding, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including event management, online stores, auctions, raffles, and membership tracking - all at zero cost.
Zeffy goes beyond basic crowdfunding with zero fees on all donations. While CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees and only offers campaign pages, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including event ticketing, donor management, and online stores.
Give A Hand takes 2.9% plus 30¢ from every donation and only handles basic campaigns. Zeffy charges nothing and offers purpose-built nonprofit features like membership tracking, auctions, and email marketing that crowdfunding platforms don't provide.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript