CrowdRise (now part of GoFundMe) and GoFundMe help you raise money online, but they take a percentage of every donation through platform and processing fees. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
CrowdRise VS GoFundMe
CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees, GoFundMe takes 3% plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
CrowdRise and GoFundMe focus on basic donations and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
CrowdRise offers limited business hours support, GoFundMe provides only email help. Zeffy gives unlimited phone, chat, and email support whenever you need it.
Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support during office hours, plus live chat and training webinars. GoFundMe only offers limited email support with no phone access or guaranteed response times for nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees and a complete fundraising toolkit. GoFundMe takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation and only handles basic campaigns, requiring multiple tools for events, stores, and donor management.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while GoFundMe takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. You keep every dollar raised and get nonprofit-focused features like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that GoFundMe doesn't offer.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, supported by voluntary donor contributions. GoFundMe takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus payment processing fees. For a $10,000 campaign, you'd lose $320+ to GoFundMe but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and membership management. Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe only handle basic donations, requiring you to use multiple separate tools for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
