CrowdRise VS HandUp

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder - Supported - Supported Social Sharing & Link Generator - Supported - Supported
Fundraising Goal Tracker - Supported - Supported Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) - Supported - Supported Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available - Information not available Upload Videos & Photos - Supported - Not supported Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall - Supported - Supported
Custom Donor Communications - Supported - Not supported Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms - Supported - Not supported Donation Dedication Options - Supported - Supported

Pricing
2.2% card fees per gift
8% fee per gift, charged to donors

Processing fees
2.2%–2.5% + $0.30 per transaction
3% credit card processing fee

Platform fees
N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
5% service fee charged to donors

Monthly fees
N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
N/A - No pricing information available

Value for money
4.1
N/A

Features
4.1/5 - Strong peer-to-peer fundraising, but requires separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management.
N/A - Campaign-focused platform with basic peer-to-peer sharing. Limited features for memberships, ticketing, and donor relationships.

Donations - Accepts donations through campaign pages but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, reducing funds for your cause - HandUp focuses on crowdfunding campaigns for specific projects. Limited recurring donation options and basic donor management tools.

Ticketing - No event ticketing system - can't sell tickets for galas, workshops, or fundraising events through CrowdRise - No event ticketing features. HandUp is focused on crowdfunding campaigns rather than event management and ticket sales.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages and social sharing, but fees apply to all donations raised - Basic peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing. Limited customization options for supporters creating their own fundraising pages.

Auctions - CrowdRise doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need a separate platform to run charity auctions for your nonprofit - HandUp doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding and donor follow-up.

Raffles - No raffle or lottery features available - you'll need additional tools to run fundraising raffles - HandUp doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual processes to manage entries and winners.

Online store - No built-in online store functionality - can't sell merchandise or products directly through the platform - No built-in online store capabilities. HandUp focuses solely on donation campaigns rather than merchandise or product sales.

Memberships - CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features - it's focused on one-time fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing supporter relationships. - HandUp focuses on individual campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs. No built-in tools for recurring member dues or benefits management.

Donor Management/CRM - Basic donor data collection only - lacks comprehensive donor management features needed for building long-term relationships. - Limited donor data collection focused on campaign contributions. No comprehensive donor profiles or relationship management tools.

Emails & Newsletter - No built-in email marketing tools - you'll need to export donor data and use separate software to communicate with supporters. - Basic email notifications to campaign supporters only. No newsletter tools or donor communication features for ongoing engagement.

Payment Processing - Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees, making it expensive for small nonprofits with tight budgets. - Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. Costs add up quickly for smaller donations.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only - Credit cards only, no digital wallets

Credit Card Payments - Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees deducted from donations - Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations to individuals and programs

Apple Pay & Google Pay - Supported - Offers digital wallet payment options for donor convenience - Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly documented on their platform

ACH / Bank Transfers - Not supported - CrowdRise (now GoFundMe) focuses on credit card and online payments only - Not supported - HandUp focuses on direct giving to individuals experiencing homelessness, not ACH transfers

Tap to Pay App - Not supported - CrowdRise operates as an online crowdfunding platform without in-person payment capabilities - Not supported - HandUp operates as a web-based platform without mobile payment processing

Customer Support
4.1/5
N/A

Unlimited Support - CrowdRise offers tiered support based on campaign size and fundraising volume - HandUp does not offer unlimited support - support is limited by plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours - CrowdRise provides phone support during standard business hours for premium campaigns - HandUp does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours

Webinars - CrowdRise offers occasional training sessions and best practice webinars for fundraising campaigns - HandUp provides occasional training webinars for nonprofit organizations

Help Center - CrowdRise maintains a help center with articles on campaign creation and fundraising tips - HandUp maintains a help center with articles and guides for users

Email - HandUp offers email support for users with questions or technical issues - HandUp offers email support for users with questions or technical issues

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Support access depends on campaign size — phone help limited to premium fundraisers - Email-only support with plan restrictions — no phone or live guidance available