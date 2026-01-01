CrowdRise and Schoolfundr help schools raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your programs. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
CrowdRise VS Schoolfundr
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees and Schoolfundr charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising campaign goes to your mission.
CrowdRise and Schoolfundr lack auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management. Zeffy includes everything you need to run successful campaigns without juggling multiple platforms.
CrowdRise and Schoolfundr offer limited support based on plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every user, helping you succeed regardless of your organization's size.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees on every donation. You keep every dollar raised and get comprehensive nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores all in one platform.
Unlike Schoolfundr which charges card fees that reduce your fundraising total, Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Plus, you get full nonprofit functionality including auctions, raffles, and membership management that Schoolfundr doesn't offer.
Yes, Zeffy is a complete nonprofit platform offering donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management. Crowdfunding platforms like CrowdRise only handle basic donations and lack these essential nonprofit tools.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, while CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees and Schoolfundr takes card fees on every gift. Beyond basic crowdfunding, you get complete nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, auctions, and online stores all in one place.
Nonprofits choose Zeffy because they keep every dollar raised instead of losing money to platform fees. Plus, you get tools that crowdfunding platforms don't offer like membership management, email marketing, and CRM features to build lasting donor relationships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
