CrowdRise and Spacehive help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
CrowdRise VS Spacehive
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees and Spacehive takes 7.5% plus fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your supporters' gifts go entirely to your mission.
CrowdRise and Spacehive focus on campaign-based crowdfunding. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
CrowdRise and Spacehive offer basic donor data collection. Zeffy includes full donor management, email templates, and automated follow-ups for ongoing stewardship.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take 2.2% to 7.5% of your donations, Zeffy charges zero fees. You keep 100% of what donors give, plus get comprehensive tools for ongoing fundraising beyond single campaigns.
While crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run events, sell tickets, manage donors, and accept recurring donations all in one place without losing money to fees.
Yes. Beyond donations, Zeffy offers ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Crowdfunding platforms typically only handle campaign donations, leaving you to find other tools for events and ongoing support.
With CrowdRise taking 2.2% and Spacehive taking 7.5% plus card fees, your donations shrink before reaching your cause. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations intact, so a $1,000 gift stays $1,000 for your mission.
Crowdfunding platforms work for single campaigns but leave gaps in your fundraising strategy. Zeffy supports your full fundraising cycle with events, memberships, and donor management without platform fees eating into every gift.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
