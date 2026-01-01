CrowdRise and YouCaring (both now part of GoFundMe) help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
CrowdRise VS YouCaring
CrowdRise and YouCaring charge 2.2-2.9% plus card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
CrowdRise and YouCaring only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
CrowdRise and YouCaring offer limited email support. Zeffy provides unlimited live chat, phone support, and dedicated onboarding for every nonprofit.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not personal crowdfunding. You get comprehensive fundraising tools including donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all with zero platform fees. CrowdRise and YouCaring charge 2.2-2.9% plus card fees on every donation, eating into your mission funds.
Zeffy provides complete donor profiles, giving history, and relationship management tools that nonprofits need for long-term success. CrowdRise and YouCaring offer basic tracking within individual campaigns only, forcing you to use separate systems for donor stewardship and follow-up communications.
Yes, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, and raffles - all integrated into one platform. CrowdRise and YouCaring focus solely on donation campaigns, requiring you to piece together multiple tools and pay separate fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees, while YouCaring charged 2.9% plus 30¢ per gift. These fees add up quickly and take money away from your mission.
Crowdfunding platforms work for one-time campaigns, but nonprofits need ongoing relationships with supporters. Zeffy provides donor management, recurring giving, events, and membership tools that help you build lasting connections beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
