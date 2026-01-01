CrowdRise VS YouCaring

YouCaring

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator Social Sharing & Link Generator Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available Upload Videos & Photos Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
2.2% + card fees per gift
2.9% + 30¢ card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.2%–2.5% + $0.30 per transaction
2.9% + $0.30 per donation (covers payment processing, credit/debit charges, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay)
Platform fees
N/A Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
$0 Free to start and manage a fundraiser
Monthly fees
N/A Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
$0 No monthly fees
Value for money
4.1
N/A

Features
4.1/5 Campaign-focused tool with setup complexity and limited nonprofit features beyond basic fundraising.
N/A Personal fundraising platform lacking nonprofit tools, donor management, and event capabilities.
Donations
Accepts donations through crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing features, but charges platform fees on all transactions
YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising campaigns and medical crowdfunding, but lacks dedicated nonprofit donation tools and donor management features.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - CrowdRise focuses on donation campaigns rather than ticket sales for events
YouCaring doesn't provide event ticketing functionality. You'd need additional software to sell tickets and manage event registration. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with team campaigns and social sharing tools, though fees apply to all funds raised
YouCaring allows supporters to create personal fundraising pages, but with limited customization and nonprofit branding options.
Auctions
CrowdRise doesn't offer auction functionality - it's focused on crowdfunding campaigns rather than event-based fundraising
YouCaring doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments. Raffles
Limited raffle support - primarily designed for donation campaigns rather than prize-based fundraising events
YouCaring doesn't offer raffle or contest management tools. You'd need separate software to run raffles and track ticket sales. Online store
No dedicated online store capabilities - CrowdRise is built for campaign-based fundraising, not ongoing product sales
YouCaring doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit. Memberships
CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features - it's built for one-time crowdfunding campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.
YouCaring doesn't offer membership management features - it's focused solely on individual fundraising campaigns
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking within campaigns only - lacks comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, and relationship management tools nonprofits need.
Basic donor contact collection only - no relationship tracking or donor history management
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools - you'll need to export donor data and use separate software for newsletters and follow-up communications.
No built-in email marketing tools - you'll need to export donor data and use separate email software
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees, making it expensive for nonprofits with tight budgets.
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit cards only, no modern payment options
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations through GoFundMe's payment system
Supported - Accepted major credit cards for campaign donations before platform closure
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - GoFundMe platform includes mobile wallet payment options
Not supported - Platform lacked modern digital wallet integration capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - CrowdRise (now part of GoFundMe) focuses on credit card donations only
Not supported - YouCaring focused on basic donation collection without advanced payment methods
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - CrowdRise is web-based crowdfunding, no in-person payment app available
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
4.1/5
N/A
Unlimited Support
CrowdRise offers email support with response times varying by plan level
YouCaring does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type assistance is limited based on plan type</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CrowdRise provides phone support for premium account holders during office hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">YouCaring does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CrowdRise offers occasional educational webinars for fundraising best practices</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">YouCaring provides occasional webinars and training sessions for campaign creators</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CrowdRise maintains a help center with articles and fundraising guides</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">YouCaring maintains a help center with articles and guides for fundraising best practices</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or issues</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or issues</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support varies by plan level with phone access for premium users only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Email-only support with limited assistance based on plan type</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>