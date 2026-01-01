Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation plus processing fees. PayBee charges 2% plus processing fees. Both platforms take cuts from your fundraising — compare which fees cost your nonprofit less.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation, PayBee takes 2%, and both add processing fees on top. Zeffy covers all costs so you keep 100% of what supporters give.
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout, and PayBee's costs add up fast. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters, so giving feels simple and transparent.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans, and PayBee charges $599 upfront for event tools. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM right away with zero fees.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or setup charges. Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation plus processing fees, while PayBee charges 2% plus processing costs and $599 for event features. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose hundreds to fees with other platforms but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, CRM, and email campaigns right away. Other all-in-one platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge setup fees. With Zeffy, you get everything free from day one.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, check-in, and payment processing for all events at zero cost. PayBee charges $599 upfront for in-person events, while Donorbox requires paid plans for event features. With Zeffy, you can host your gala or fundraiser without any setup fees.
Yes. Zeffy provides unlimited email, live chat, and phone support to all users at no cost. Other all-in-one platforms reserve priority support for paid plans or charge extra for phone help. With Zeffy, you get real people helping you succeed without any fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
