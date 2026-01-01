Easyfundraising helps supporters raise money through shopping, while iDonate focuses on direct online donations — but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees, so every dollar donated stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easyfundraising VS i Donate
💯
Easyfundraising and iDonate take fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Easyfundraising only handles shopping donations, and iDonate lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy gives you everything in one place.
📞
Easyfundraising limits phone support to UK hours, and iDonate restricts help by plan level. Zeffy offers unlimited support for everyone.
Easyfundraising only generates donations through shopping commissions, not direct giving. Zeffy lets donors give directly to your cause with zero fees, keeping 100% of every donation for your mission.
iDonate charges processing fees and limits support based on your plan level. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs, plus donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Easyfundraising (shopping-only) or iDonate's limited options, Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even tap-to-pay for events - all with zero fees.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users at zero cost. Unlike iDonate's tiered support or Easyfundraising's limited UK hours, you get help when you need it without paying extra fees.
Yes. While Easyfundraising only works for shopping donations and iDonate lacks auctions, raffles, and stores, Zeffy handles direct donations, events, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all fee-free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
