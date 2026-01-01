Easyfundraising helps supporters raise money through shopping, while Pushpay focuses on church giving and management. Zeffy gives you direct donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your cause instead of going to transaction costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easyfundraising VS Pushpay
💰
Easyfundraising limits you to shopping partnerships while Pushpay charges $199/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations.
🎯
Easyfundraising only does shopping donations and Pushpay lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy handles your entire fundraising toolkit in one place.
☎️
Easyfundraising offers limited UK business hours support and Pushpay provides tiered support by plan. Zeffy gives unlimited email and phone support to everyone.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations, letting you keep 100% of what supporters give. Unlike Easyfundraising's shopping-only model or Pushpay's monthly fees, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools without eating into your budget.
Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Pushpay charges monthly subscription fees plus processing costs, while Easyfundraising only works through shopping partnerships, not direct donations.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including events, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores - all at zero cost. Easyfundraising only offers shopping donations, while Pushpay lacks auction and raffle capabilities.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat help at zero cost. While Pushpay limits support based on your subscription tier and Easyfundraising offers basic UK business hours only, we're here when you need us without extra fees.
Yes, Zeffy offers everything you need in one place: donations, events, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. Easyfundraising only works through shopping partnerships, while Pushpay lacks auction and raffle tools entirely.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
