Easyfundraising helps supporters raise money through shopping, while RaiseDonors focuses on direct online giving experiences. Zeffy gives you both donation forms and supporter engagement tools with zero fees, so you keep 100% of every donation instead of losing money to platform costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easyfundraising VS Raise Donors
Easyfundraising and RaiseDonors take fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Easyfundraising only works through shopping, RaiseDonors lacks auctions and raffles. Zeffy gives you donations, events, sales, and more in one place.
Easyfundraising limits phone support, RaiseDonors restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization.
Easyfundraising only generates funds through shopping commissions, not direct donations. Zeffy lets supporters donate directly to your cause with zero fees, so 100% of every donation reaches your mission.
RaiseDonors charges transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy is completely free with no hidden costs - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep our platform running.
Unlike RaiseDonors that limits phone support to premium users only, Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all nonprofits. Our team understands small nonprofit challenges and responds quickly to help you succeed.
Zeffy processes all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. RaiseDonors charges 4.4% per gift plus monthly fees, while Easyfundraising doesn't process direct donations at all.
Yes, Zeffy accepts direct donations, recurring gifts, and event tickets all in one platform. Easyfundraising only generates funds through shopping commissions, and RaiseDonors lacks auction, raffle, and ticketing features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
