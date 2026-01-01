Easyfundraising VS Totalgiving

Totalgiving

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
$0
Free but not for direct donations
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
$0
No processing fees
1.4% + 20p
Payment provider fees paid directly to provider, not TotalGiving. Other methods: Credit/Debit Card 1.3% + 20p, Direct Debit 1%, Apple Pay 1.3% + 20p, Bitcoin 0.8%
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees for causes or supporters
0%
TotalGiving charges no platform fees
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
£0
No monthly fees
Value for money
N/A
N/A

Features
Shopping-based fundraising with limited features. Requires multiple tools to handle donations, ticketing, and donor management. Donation platform with processing fees and gaps. Needs separate tools for events, memberships, email, and advanced donor tracking. Donations
Focuses on shopping donations through retailer partnerships, not direct donations
Totalgiving processes one-time and recurring donations but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising total.
Ticketing
No event ticketing or registration capabilities
Totalgiving doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional software to sell and manage event tickets. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising through shopping referrals only
Totalgiving offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools but with limited customization options for campaign pages.
Auctions
No auction features available
Totalgiving doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments. Raffles
No raffle or lottery management features
Totalgiving doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales and winner selection. Online store
No dedicated online store functionality for nonprofits
Totalgiving doesn't include online store functionality. You'd need additional e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products. Memberships
Easyfundraising doesn't offer membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Totalgiving doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. Donor Management/CRM
Basic supporter tracking through shopping activity only. No comprehensive donor profiles or relationship management tools.
Basic donor tracking with limited customization. Missing advanced features like donor segmentation and automated thank-you workflows. Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing features. You'll need third-party tools to communicate with your supporters and donors.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software like Mailchimp to communicate with your supporters regularly. Payment Processing
Processes donations through shopping partnerships only. No direct donation processing or recurring giving options for your supporters.
Processes donations through shopping partnerships only. No direct donation processing or recurring giving options for your supporters. 

Payment methods
Shopping donations only, no direct payments
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or ACH
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Easyfundraising facilitates donations through retailer partnerships, not direct card payments
Supported - Accepts major credit and debit cards with standard processing fees applied to donations
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Easyfundraising works through retailer shopping, not mobile payment processing
Not supported - Digital wallet payments are not available through Totalgiving's platform
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Easyfundraising focuses on shopping donations, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Totalgiving focuses on UK-based donations and doesn't offer ACH payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Easyfundraising is a web-based shopping platform, not a payment processing app
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person donation collection

Customer Support
N/A
N/A Unlimited Support
Easyfundraising provides standard support but with response time limitations
Totalgiving provides limited support during standard business hours with response times varying by inquiry type Phone Support / Office Hours
Easyfundraising offers limited phone support during standard business hours only
Totalgiving offers phone support during UK business hours for registered charity partners and donors Webinars
Easyfundraising offers occasional training sessions for fundraising groups and supporters
Totalgiving provides occasional training webinars for charities on fundraising best practices and platform features Help Center
Easyfundraising maintains a comprehensive FAQ section and help articles for users
Totalgiving maintains a help center with guides, FAQs, and resources for charity administrators and donors Email
Easyfundraising provides email support through their contact form and help system
Totalgiving offers email support during business hours for account-related questions and technical issues Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with response time limitations for all users
Phone and email support during UK business hours with varying response times by inquiry type