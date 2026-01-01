EasyTithe focuses on church giving while Easyfundraising connects supporters to retailers for passive fundraising, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you direct donation tools, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easy Tithe VS Easyfundraising
EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Easyfundraising limits you to shopping-based donations only. Zeffy gives you zero-fee fundraising across all donation types.
EasyTithe only handles donations and lacks auction or raffle features. Easyfundraising requires separate tools for events and direct giving. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores.
EasyTithe limits support by subscription tier with business-hours-only access. Easyfundraising has delayed response times during busy periods. Zeffy provides unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy offers 100% free donation processing with no monthly fees or transaction costs. EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every gift, reducing your donation income.
Zeffy provides direct donation processing, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform. Easyfundraising only offers shopping-based cashback donations with limited fundraising options.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support hours or charge for premium assistance, we're here when you need us most.
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation. Easyfundraising only works for shopping cashback, not direct donations.
Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores in one platform. EasyTithe only handles donations. Easyfundraising only offers shopping-based fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
