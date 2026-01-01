EasyTithe serves churches and GiveWP works for WordPress sites, but both charge processing fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easy Tithe VS Give WP
EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction, while GiveWP adds gateway fees on top of platform costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
EasyTithe only handles donations, and GiveWP requires separate plugins for events, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and online stores in one platform.
EasyTithe limits support by plan tier, and GiveWP offers no phone support or training. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help you succeed, regardless of your donation volume.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift reaches your cause. EasyTithe charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, while GiveWP adds gateway fees on top of their platform costs.
Zeffy offers unlimited phone and email support to all users at no extra cost. EasyTithe limits support by plan tier, and GiveWP only provides email support with no phone help available.
Yes, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform offering donations, event ticketing, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising. EasyTithe and GiveWP focus only on donations.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations, so every dollar goes to your mission. Plus, we're built for all nonprofit needs - not just donations like EasyTithe and GiveWP.
EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. GiveWP takes 2% plus gateway fees. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $1,000 donation stays $1,000 for your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
